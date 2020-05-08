You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Evacuation area around India LG Chem plant widened after deadly gas leak

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 9:04 AM

nz_lg_080567.jpg
Indian officials were evacuating more people on Friday from the area around a chemical plant in the south of the country that leaked toxic gas, killing at least 11 people and sickening hundreds more.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[CHENNAI, India] Indian officials were evacuating more people on Friday from the area around a chemical plant in the south of the country that leaked toxic gas, killing at least 11 people and sickening hundreds more.

There was confusion about whether the wider evacuation orders were sparked by a renewed leak at the LG Chem factory in Andhra Pradesh, or by the fear that rising temperatures at the plant could lead to another leak.

"The situation is tense," N. Surendra Anand, a fire officer in Visakhapatnam district, told Reuters, adding that people within a 5km radius were being moved out because of renewed emissions from the plant.

However, Seoul-based LG Chem said on Friday the decision to extend the evacuation area from 3.5km had been ordered as a precaution.

"There was not a second leak and LG Chem has asked the police to evacuate residents as a precautionary measure as there are concerns that tank temperatures would rise," South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker said in a statement. "We are taking necessary measures, including putting water into the tank."

SEE ALSO

Emergency flights for tens of thousands stranded by virus in South Asia

LG Chem shares fell as much as 2.4 per cent in early trade on Friday, before regaining some ground to be down 0.4 per cent against the wider South Korea market's 1.1 per cent gain. Its stocks lost nearly 2 per cent on Thursday.

Srijana Gummalla, commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, said gas emissions had been fluctuating through the day and had largely subsided.

Police began urging people to move out of their houses and into waiting buses at around midnight, said local resident Sheikh Salim, who lives about 2.5km from the plant.

LG Chem and federal authorities in New Delhi said on Thursday that the leak at the plant, which makes polystyrene products used in manufacturing electric fan blades, cups and cutlery and containers for cosmetic products, had been contained.

Gas from styrene, a principal raw material at the plant, leaked during the early hours of Thursday, authorities said.

The factory, operated by LG Polymers, a unit of LG Chem, was in the process of reopening after a weeks-long lockdown imposed by Indian authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, local officials and the company said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a televised address on Thursday that the leak occurred because the styrene had been stored for a long period of time.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australia prepares to ease coronavirus restrictions in four-week stages

US coronavirus deaths rise by 2,448 in 24 hours: tracker

Japan household spending falls in March as pandemic pain deepens

Asia's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000: AFP tally

US Justice Dept drops case against ex-Trump aide Flynn

UN appeals for US$4.7b more to fight virus pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

May 8, 2020 09:02 AM
Government & Economy

Australia prepares to ease coronavirus restrictions in four-week stages

[SYDNEY] Australia will ease social distancing restrictions in four-week increments, two sources told Reuters, as...

May 8, 2020 09:00 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus deaths rise by 2,448 in 24 hours: tracker

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 2,448 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 75,543...

May 8, 2020 08:49 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel says provisional liquidator of video streaming unit appointed

SINGTEL on Friday said the bankruptcy division of the Supreme Court of Mauritius has granted a petition to appoint...

May 8, 2020 08:47 AM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics appoints Mediproud as non-exclusive distributor for Covid-19 test kits in Thailand

CATALIST-LISTED medtech firm Biolidics has appointed Bangkok-based medical equipment and tools distributor Mediproud...

May 8, 2020 08:45 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks see hefty provisions yank down Q1 earnings

SINGAPORE banks posted lower earnings in the first quarter after fattening their provisions to cushion against...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.