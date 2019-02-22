You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 4:05 PM

AK_gms_2202.jpg
The house of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng has been raided by the police.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PETALING JAYA] The house of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng has been raided by the police.

It is learnt that the raid was conducted on Tuesday, and that the police seized three cars and around RM49,000 (S$16,255) in cash.

When contacted, Bukit Aman CID Anti-Money Laundering division chief Senior Asst Comm Khalil Azlan Chik confirmed the raid and the fact that it was connected to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) investigations.

"Yes, I can confirm the matter," he said via text message.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Previously, Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had said that Ng would be extradited to the United States after his case in the Malaysian court had been cleared.

Ng's lawyer Tan Hock Chuan previously told the court that his client had agreed to face criminal charges relating to 1MDB in the United States and had asked for the extradition proceedings to be waived.

Ng claimed trial to abetting Goldman Sachs over the sale of 1MDB bonds totalling US$6.5 billion by leaving out material facts and making false statements.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Government & Economy

SMEs need more guidance to go digital: KPMG panel

Thailand Jan tourist arrivals rise 4.9% year-on-year: tourism ministry

Demographics, tech and sustainability are key trends for sovereign wealth funds to watch: UBS-IMD white paper

Driver who killed six in Australia car rampage sentenced to life

Japan launches 100m euro fund to invest in Nordic, Baltic tech companies

Japan's consumer inflation ticks up but still distant from BOJ's goal

Editor's Choice

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

Most Read

1 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
2 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

uob.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q4 profit up 7% to S$916m

ak_ocbc_2202.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit down 11% to S$926m for Q4; to pay out 23 Singapore cents/share

Feb 22, 2019
Garage

Tech-focused property startup Echo Base backed by Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang announced

Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs need more guidance to go digital: KPMG panel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening