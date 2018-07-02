You are here

Ex-Malaysia DPM Zahid arrives for questioning by anti-corruption commission

Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 12:27 PM

BP_Zahid_020718_75.jpg
Newly-elected Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here at 9.50am on Monday for questioning.
PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

[KUALA LUMPUR] Newly-elected Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here at 9.50am on Monday for questioning.

In a statement issued on Sunday, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations), Datuk Azam Baki, said that the former deputy prime minister was asked to assist investigations into two cases.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid is expected to be asked to give statements related to a foundation run by his family and 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

"I do not know what questions I will be asked, but I will fully cooperate with MACC," Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid told a press conference on Sunday.

"I will be transparent in my explanation," he said at Putra World Trade Centre.

He said on Sunday MACC had sought information on several issues.

This included his family's foundation, set up for Islamic charitable purposes with personal donations from him and close friends.

"The foundation does charitable work such as building mosques, tahfiz schools and orphanages," he said.

It was reported that Dr Ahmad Zahid would be asked to explain claims that RM800,000 in foundation funds was used to pay off credit cards belonging to him and his wife.

He is the chairman of the foundation. Records showed the foundation was registered in 1997 and its role is to receive and administer funds to eradicate poverty.

Dr Ahmad Zahid also said that Umno would leave it to the MACC to probe into the allegation that the party had received funds from 1MDB, and that he also believed that the commission would carry out the probe in a transparent manner, reported Bernama news agency.

MACC is also expected to take his statement about a purported meeting with a member of Saudi Arabia's royal family, who is said to have donated money to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

