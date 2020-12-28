You are here

Ex-minister dies of Covid-19 as Japan shuts out foreigners

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 10:10 PM

Yuichiro Hata, who was transport minister in 2012 and is the son of former Prime Minister Tsutomu Hatawho, died on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] A 53-year-old former Japanese minister has died of Covid-19, his party said on Monday, becoming the first incumbent lawmaker to succumb to the disease in a nation scrambling to shut its doors to foreign travellers.

Yuichiro Hata, who was transport minister in 2012 and is the son...

