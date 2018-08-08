Ex-PM Najib arrives at Kuala Lumpur court to face money laundering charges

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrived in court on Wednesday (Aug 8) to face additional charges over money laundering.

It is his second appearance in a Malaysian court since he was defeated in national elections in May.

He faces charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in a statement on Tuesday. It added that the additional charges have been approved by the attorney-general.

On July 4, Najib was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power over funds totalling RM42 million (S$14.1 million) belonging to SRC International, a former subsidiary of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The July case has been fixed for case management on Wednesday as well.

Najib is the first Malaysian prime minister to have been charged in court.

He appeared at the MACC office in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday after he was summoned by the anti-graft agency. The media had speculated that he would be arrested, but the former leader spent just 45 minutes there.

