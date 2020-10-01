You are here

Facebook bans US ads that call voting fraud widespread or election invalid

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 7:07 AM

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook said on Wednesday that it was immediately banning US Facebook and Instagram ads that call voting fraud widespread, or election results invalid, or impugn any one method of voting.

The company announced the new rules in a blog post, adding to earlier restrictions on premature claims of election victory.

The move comes a day after President Donald Trump used the first televised debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden to amplify his baseless claims that the election will be "rigged".

