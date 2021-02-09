Facebook ramps up effort to curb vaccine hoaxes

Get our introductory offer at only
[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday said it is ramping up efforts to stem the spread of misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines, spread facts, and figure out who might be wary of getting the jab.
The move includes banning groups which repeatedly spread misinformation and debunked claims...
