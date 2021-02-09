 Facebook ramps up effort to curb vaccine hoaxes, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Facebook ramps up effort to curb vaccine hoaxes

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 7:11 AM

nz_fb_090231.jpg
Facebook on Monday said it is ramping up efforts to stem the spread of misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines, spread facts, and figure out who might be wary of getting the jab.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday said it is ramping up efforts to stem the spread of misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines, spread facts, and figure out who might be wary of getting the jab.

The move includes banning groups which repeatedly spread misinformation and debunked claims...

