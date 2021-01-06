You are here

Facing slow vaccine rollout, scientists weigh new tactics

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 6:54 AM

Should Covid-19 boosters be delayed? Could the dose levels be reduced, and would mixing and matching shots from different makers work just as well?
[WASHINGTON] Should Covid-19 boosters be delayed? Could the dose levels be reduced, and would mixing and matching shots from different makers work just as well?

These are questions now facing governments around the world as vaccine rollout falters and the coronavirus continues to rage,...

Pence: Man in the middle as Trump seeks unlikely miracle

WHO experts to wade into tricky territory in hunt for virus origins

Singapore on track with efficient, clean power as demand recovers

WEF event to have measures in place to limit contact with locals

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

Economists look to growth in Singapore retail sales by Q1 2021

