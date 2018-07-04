You are here

Home > Government & Economy
LATEST US DATA

Factory goods orders increase 0.4% in May

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

NEW orders for US-made goods unexpectedly rose in May, pointing to a strengthening manufacturing sector, but business spending on equipment continued to show signs of slowing.

Factory goods orders increased 0.4 per cent amid strong demand for machinery, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for April was revised up to show orders falling 0.4 per cent instead of the previously reported 0.8 per cent decrease.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders to be unchanged in May.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Orders increased 8.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in May.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 per cent of the US economy, is being boosted by strong domestic and global demand, but growing shortages of workers as well as import tariffs are starting to strain the supply chain.

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on a range of imported goods, including steel and aluminium, to protect domestic industries from what it says is unfair competition from foreign manufacturers.

President Donald Trump's "America First" trade policy has left the United States embroiled in tit-for-tat tariffs with its major trading partners, including China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

An Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey of manufacturers published on Monday showed bottlenecks in the supply chain, with a measure of supplier deliveries hitting its highest level since May 2004.

Manufacturers said the tariffs and "lack of predictability"of trade policy were causing "general business instability" and were a "drag on growth for investments". They also complained about an acute shortage of workers, especially truckers, and some manufacturers said transportation costs had "gone through the roof" as a result.

Business spending on equipment is slowing after double-digit growth in the second half of 2017. The moderation in business spending on equipment could undercut the White House's argument that lower corporate tax rates would boost investment.

Some companies like Apple Inc have used the tax windfall for share buybacks and dividends. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Businesses at 'breaking point' over lack of clarity on Brexit

Former Malaysia PM Najib arrested in 1MDB probe

Trump moves to block China Mobile's US entry, flagging security concerns

China issues US travel warning amid trade tensions

Trade war weighs on US job market as it is set for more gains

Editor's Choice

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Hong Leong Group bags Hillview Rise GLS site for S$460m

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
4 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
5 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Payment performance for local firms dips in Q2, led by wholesale trade

BT_20180704_PRIME_3489656.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Startups

Amazon sales event Prime Day debuts in Singapore on July 16

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening