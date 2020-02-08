You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Family or job? Tough decisions for Hong Kong border commuters

Sat, Feb 08, 2020 - 1:29 PM

nz_hk_080220.jpg
Waiting at a bus stop on Hong Kong's border with mainland China, Billy Yiu was preparing to say goodbye to his wife and baby, unsure when he might see them again.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Waiting at a bus stop on Hong Kong's border with mainland China, Billy Yiu was preparing to say goodbye to his wife and baby, unsure when he might see them again.

The 40-year-old Hong Konger works in the semi-autonomous financial hub and commutes daily from neighbouring Shenzhen, where rents are far cheaper.

But the journey will be all but impossible for the foreseeable future.

In a bid to halt the spread of a deadly new coronavirus, Hong Kong on Saturday began placing anyone crossing from the mainland under a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

So on Thursday night, Mr Yiu was making a final trip back to Shenzhen to see his family before returning to Hong Kong where he would stay with his parents.

SEE ALSO

China turns to AI, data in fight against virus

"I don't know how long this is going to last but what can we do?" he told AFP.

His wife had opted to stay in Shenzhen with their baby.

"It's not easy for her. But we have a domestic helper and we will make video calls," he said.

'ONE COUNTRY, TWO SYSTEMS' 

Tens of thousands of people are making similarly tough decisions.

Under the "one country, two systems" model, Hong Kong is a part of China but maintains its civil liberties and free market economy. The border acts as a de facto international boundary.

Usually about 660,000 people cross between the two sides each day, 17 per cent of them Hong Kongers who live in mainland China.

But as the virus has spread, the 14 checkpoints have gradually been reduced to just three - two bridges and the airport.

With mandatory quarantining now in place, Hong Kong authorities expect cross-border travel to slow to a trickle.

Those waiting at the bus stop on Thursday night were a typical cross-section of people who live on both sides of the border.

William Tang, 61, works in Hong Kong's finance industry and lives in Shenzhen.

Mr Tang said he had been talking to his bosses about possible working arrangements or taking a long holiday.

"If we can't agree on something, maybe that's it," he said, referring to the worst case scenario of losing his job.

Secondary school student Sam Yau arrived on a coach from Shenzhen with his elder brother, mother and two suitcases.

"My brother and I go to school in Hong Kong so we will have to live in a hotel until we find an apartment available for rent," Yau said.

Their mother planned to return to Shenzhen while their father, who works in Hong Kong, would stay with them.

"I am going to miss my mother," Yau said.

'WIN THE BATTLE' 

Skyscrapers in Shenzhen have been lit up with scrolling slogans.

"People's life and health come first," reads one.

"We are determined to win the battle against the epidemic," says another.

Mr Yiu said he held no ill feelings about the government's decision to bring in compulsory quarantining.

"Border control is a very complicated decision," he added.

"But I think the advantages still surpass the disadvantages at this moment given we do not have any other way to stop the virus."

AFP

Government & Economy

China turns to AI, data in fight against virus

Japanese with suspected coronavirus infection dies in China

Treasury's Mnuchin sees US GDP growth less than 3% in 2020

Japan confirms 3 more coronavirus cases on cruise liner; total now 64

Hong Kong starts quarantine for mainland China arrivals

Coronavirus death toll soars to 717: official

BREAKING

Feb 8, 2020 01:32 PM
Government & Economy

China turns to AI, data in fight against virus

[BEIJING] A man who had travelled to Wuhan - the central city at the heart of China's coronavirus crisis - was...

Feb 8, 2020 01:27 PM
Government & Economy

Japanese with suspected coronavirus infection dies in China

[TOKYO] A Japanese man with a suspected coronavirus infection has died in hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the...

Feb 8, 2020 10:47 AM
Government & Economy

Treasury's Mnuchin sees US GDP growth less than 3% in 2020

[WASHINGTON] Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday he expects 2020 US GDP growth to be less than 3 per...

Feb 8, 2020 10:45 AM
Technology

Twitter says Facebook, Messenger accounts hacked

[BENGALURU] Twitter confirmed on Friday that the official Twitter accounts of social media giant Facebook Inc and...

Feb 8, 2020 10:26 AM
Government & Economy

Japan confirms 3 more coronavirus cases on cruise liner; total now 64

[TOKYO] Another 3 people on a cruise liner off Japan have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly