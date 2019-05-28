Farage's Brexit Party wins 31.6% of EU election vote: final tally

Anti-EU populist Nigel Farage's Brexit Party won 31.6 per cent of the vote in the European Parliament elections, final results showed on Monday, giving it 29 seats.

The pro-European Liberal Democrats won 20.3 per cent, the main opposition Labour Party won 14.1 per cent, the Greens 12.1 per cent, and Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives 9.1 per cent, their worst result in a national vote in nearly 200 years.

