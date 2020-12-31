You are here

Fauci sees US gaining control over pandemic by next fall

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 10:23 AM

The leading US infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci, said on Wednesday he foresees America achieving enough collective Covid-19 immunity through vaccinations to regain "some semblance of normality" by fall 2021, despite early setbacks in the vaccine rollout.
Dr Fauci said on Wednesday he foresees America achieving enough collective Covid-19 immunity through vaccinations to regain "some semblance of normality" by fall 2021, despite early setbacks in the vaccine rollout.

China's factory activity expands at slower pace in Dec

US warships transit Taiwan Strait for second time this month

Brazil fails to secure syringes for Covid-19 vaccine jabs

McConnell thwarts Trump bid for US$2,000 virus relief checks

US adjusts tariffs on EU goods hit in Airbus, Boeing fight

Singapore must position for success within new global supply chains: Chan Chun Sing

