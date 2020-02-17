You are here

Home > Government & Economy

F&B trade show postponed on Covid-19 fears after initial plans to go ahead

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 5:05 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

AFTER initial plans to go ahead despite the novel coronavirus outbreak, the industry trade show FHA-Food & Beverage has now been postponed due to "global travel concerns" and the outbreak's "spillover effects" on the food and beverage (F&B) industry. 

Organiser Informa Markets said this on Monday of the event, which was supposed to have taken place from March 31 to Apr 3 at Singapore Expo.

ProWine Asia (Singapore) 2020, another industry event that's co-organised by Messe Dusseldorf Asia and Informa Markets, will also be postponed. It was to have been held alongside FHA-Food & Beverage. 

"The situation is still evolving and we see this decision to postpone FHA-Food & Beverage and ProWine Asia (Singapore) 2020 as being in the best interests of our event attendees, partners and staff," said Martyn Cox, event director for hospitality and F&B at Informa Markets in Singapore. 

"Our focus now is to provide our exhibitors, event partners and registered visitors with the support they require as a result of this decision. We will continue to work in partnership with the relevant government authorities and agencies and take all further measures in accordance with the latest advisories published by the Singapore Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Manpower and the Singapore Tourism Board," he added. 

SEE ALSO

Brokers' take: Maybank KE downgrades Far East H-Trust to 'hold' amid virus outbreak

FHA-Food & Beverage is an expansion of the Food & Hotel Asia (FHA) trade event, which has been split into two shows this year. The other is FHA HoReCa, which had earlier been postponed to July 13-16. 

It is the latest event in Singapore's meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector to be affected by the virus outbreak.

Government & Economy

Facing uptick in virus infections, Japan moves to limit public crowds

Indonesia posts larger than expected Jan trade deficit

Natas, SHA and STGS issue guidelines to protect tourists amid virus outbreak

South-east Asia feels the burn as coronavirus keeps Chinese tourists at home

Australia should ease travel ban on foreigners from China: ambassador

Australia should ease travel ban on foreigners from China: ambassador

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 05:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Virus turns Thai firm into world’s top asset manager stock

[BANGKOK] Thailand's biggest manager of distressed assets has become the world's top performer among peers this year...

Feb 17, 2020 05:04 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Feb 17, 2020 04:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree to debut overwater bungalows at its first Bahamas resort

BANYAN Tree Hotels & Resorts will introduce the hospitality group’s first property in the Bahamas under a...

Feb 17, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index...

Feb 17, 2020 04:21 PM
Banking & Finance

PBOC cuts interest rate for one year loans to support banks

[BEIJING] China's central bank provided medium-term funding to commercial lenders and cut the interest rate it...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly