You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fearful Hong Kongers rush to secure limited British passports

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 10:44 AM

nz_britishpassport_120666.jpg
Shortly before Hong Kong was handed back to China, Simon Ng applied for a British National (Overseas) passport, a document he never thought he'd need. Now he is considering whether to use it to emigrate.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Shortly before Hong Kong was handed back to China, Simon Ng applied for a British National (Overseas) passport, a document he never thought he'd need. Now he is considering whether to use it to emigrate.

China's plan to impose a sweeping national security law on the city in response to huge pro-democracy protests has him mulling the prospect of leaving, the first time he has contemplated such action since Britain returned the former colony in 1997.

"Back then, like many of my peers, I thought China would reform and there was hope," the 52-year-old assistant professor told AFP.

"But now, this is really a dark moment, and the future is quite likely to be even worse."

BN(O) status was the product of an earlier round of similar fears.

SEE ALSO

Japan, France agree to G-7 message on Hong Kong: NHK

The run up to the 1997 handover was a febrile time.

While Asst Prof Ng was optimistic, many other Hong Kongers worried about what rule by authoritarian communist China might mean for the city's freedoms and thriving capitalist system.

As a result Britain offered anyone born before handover the option of applying for a BN(O) passport.

The document was of limited value. It gave Hong Kongers access to British consular services overseas and permission to travel to the UK for up to six months at a time, but not to live or work there.

But it was recognition that Britain had some sort of responsibility to the people who were once its subjects.

Now the usefulness of the document could all change after China last month unveiled plans to enact a law banning acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign interference.

Beijing says the law - which will bypass Hong Kong's legislature - is needed to tackle "terrorism", "separatism" and restore confidence in a city rocked by a year of unrest.

But critics fear it will bring mainland-style political oppression to a business hub supposedly guaranteed freedoms and autonomy for 50 years after its handover.

Britain views the law as a breach of that handover deal and in response has said it will look into extending the immigration rights of those with BN(O) status, including a possible "path to citizenship".

There are currently some 350,000 BN(O) passport holders - a figure that nearly doubled in the last twelve months during as the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters raged.

But some 2.9 million people - anyone born before 1997 - are eligible for BN(O) status and Britain has said any citizenship plan will also include them.

The announcement has sparked fury in Beijing which has in turn accused London of breaching its handover commitments.

In recent weeks Hong Kongers have flocked to sign up, forming queues outside post offices and courier companies to send documents.

But Asst Prof Ng says he faces a dilemma - neither his wife, nor their two children have BN(O) status and Britain has yet to say whether family will be included.

"I am propelled to leave but I am also helpless, like being pushed into the sea with no boat to board," he said.

YOUNGSTERS KEEN TO LEAVE 

A recent survey of more than 800 Hong Kongers by the Chinese University found those aged between 18 and 24 reported the strongest desire to emigrate, with over 50 per cent considering it.

Yet most of those under 23-year-old, who formed the bedrock of last year's protests, are not currently eligible for BN(O) status.

Recent graduate Asuka Law, 23, was three months old at handover so is eligible for (BN(O) status. She is planning to leave as soon as October, using a scheme Britain offers people under 30 from certain countries to live and work there for two years.

She fears the right to dissent will soon disappear from Hong Kong.

"I don't think I have that much time left," Ms Law said. "It's hard to do anything more in this city as every single objection will be met with an iron fist."

She said she wants to start a business overseas to help fellow Hong Kongers.

"Someone will have to do the job of providing a safety shelter," she said.

Law's friend Reese Tan, a 25-year old tutor, is also trying the youth scheme.

He vowed to continue his "fight for Hong Kong" overseas by joining campaigns for international support.

"I am not escaping. Hong Kong will always be my home," Ms Tan said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US to reduce troops in Iraq 'over coming months'

Japanese women bear brunt of recession as pandemic unravels Abe's 'Womenomics'

UK's Johnson, EU leaders to assess Brexit progress

Trump may try to 'steal' election or not leave office: Biden

Trudeau says racism exists in all Canada institutions

North Korean foreign minister voices 'despair' for ties with US, two years after summit

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 10:54 AM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares tumble tracking US rout, set to post first weekly drop in a month

[SEOUL] South Korean shares were on track to post their first weekly drop in a month as they slumped on Friday,...

Jun 12, 2020 10:41 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold steady as firmer US dollar offsets risk-off sentiment

[BENGALURU] Gold prices held steady on Friday as downward pressure from a stronger US dollar countered rising safe-...

Jun 12, 2020 10:33 AM
Government & Economy

US to reduce troops in Iraq 'over coming months'

[WASHINGTON] The United States promised Thursday to reduce troops from Iraq over the coming months after talks with...

Jun 12, 2020 10:24 AM
Life & Culture

Two-thirds of sponsors unsure about 2021 Olympics: poll

[TOKYO] Two-thirds of Tokyo 2020's corporate sponsors are undecided on whether to continue supporting the Games now...

Jun 12, 2020 10:21 AM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's next pre-trial conference likely to be on June 19 or 22

HYFLUX on Thursday said its next pre-trial conference is likely to be held on June 19 or June 22, where further ...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.