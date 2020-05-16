You are here

Fearing Covid-19, biggest US university system makes fall semester virtual

Sat, May 16, 2020 - 11:40 AM

nz_universityofcal_160558.jpg
As uncertainty about the spread of Covid-19 continues, the biggest university system in the US decided to make classes virtual during its fall semester which starts around August 2020. It is one of the first to do so, amid fears of a second wave of infections in the month ahead.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] As uncertainty about the spread of Covid-19 continues, the biggest university system in the US decided to make classes virtual during its fall semester which starts around August 2020. It is one of the first to do so, amid fears of a second wave of infections in the month ahead....

