You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed Chair Powell: Further rate hikes best way to protect recovery

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 10:12 PM

file71ldq0mupj9ihbjy3ds.jpg
The Federal Reserve's steady interest rate hikes are the best way to protect the U.S. economic recovery and keep job growth as strong as possible and inflation under control, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in a high-profile endorsement of the central bank's current approach to policy.
AFP

[JACKSON HOLE] The Federal Reserve's steady interest rate hikes are the best way to protect the U.S. economic recovery and keep job growth as strong as possible and inflation under control, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in a high-profile endorsement of the central bank's current approach to policy.

Speaking just days after President Donald Trump criticized the US central bank's rate hikes, Mr Powell used an annual research symposium here to "explain today why my colleagues and I believe that this gradual process...remains appropriate."

"The economy is strong. Inflation is near our 2 per cent objective, and most people who want a job are finding one... If the strong growth in income and jobs continues, further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will likely be appropriate."

Mr Powell's comments were not a direct response to Mr Trump's criticism that he is "not thrilled" with the Fed raising rates as he is trying to stimulate economic growth. However, the Kansas City Fed's annual conference here is among the central bank's higher profile annual events, drawing international media attention and an audience including representatives of other nations' central banks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The research theme this year involves change in market structure and Mr Powell used that topic to elaborate on why shifts in concepts like the level of "full employment" and the neutral rate of interest justify gradual rate increases. He said Fed mistakes of the past, such as a misestimation of full employment that allowed inflation to take off in the 1970s, mean the central bank today should not assume its current estimates of those economic variables are precise.

The Fed "has been navigating between the shoals of overheating and premature tightening with only a hazy view of what seem to be shifting navigational guides," Mr Powell said. With unemployment so low, "why isn't the (Federal Open Market Committee) tightening monetary policy more sharply to head off overheating and inflation? With no clear sign of an inflation problem, why is the FOMC tightening policy at all, at the risk of choking off job growth and continued expansion?"

The resolution, he said, is to move carefully.

"I see the current path of gradually raising interest rates as the FOMC's approach to taking seriously both of these risks."

The Fed is expected to raise rates in September, perhaps again in December, and continue what it refers to as "normalization" into 2019.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US business equipment orders point to firm investment

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

German economy delivers balanced growth, cushioning against trade risks

Mexico businessman wants to buy presidential plane for US$99m

Singapore visitor arrivals, hotel room revenue up in Q1; tourist spending dips

Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
3 Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf
4 SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul
5 Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, HG Metal, iFast, Singtel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output eases again in July, posting 6% growth in line with expectations

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore visitor arrivals, hotel room revenue up in Q1; tourist spending dips

Aug 24, 2018
Transport

Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening