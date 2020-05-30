You are here

Fed chief Jerome Powell fears second coronavirus wave, reiterates crisis-fighting pledge

Sat, May 30, 2020 - 2:28 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Friday said a potential surge in US coronavirus infections could derail the recovery from the deep downturn triggered by the pandemic, even as he reiterated the central bank's vow to keep fighting the crisis.

