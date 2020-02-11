You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed chief Powell likely to give Congress largely positive economic update

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 3:11 PM

AB_powell_110220.jpg
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to sound fairly upbeat about the outlook for US economic growth when he testifies this week in the first of his twice-a-year updates to Congress, even as he nods to the potential threat from the coronavirus in China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to sound fairly upbeat about the outlook for US economic growth when he testifies this week in the first of his twice-a-year updates to Congress, even as he nods to the potential threat from the coronavirus in China.

That assessment would echo the formal report the Fed submitted to the US Congress on Friday, which repeated the central bank's view that its current target range for short-term borrowing costs, between 1.5 per cent and 1.75 per cent, is "appropriate" to keep the expansion on track.

Not just the message will be familiar; Mr Powell will also be addressing a familiar crowd. His calendars show he has talked privately with most of the lawmakers set to publicly grill him this week. 

Indeed Mr Powell has made lawmaker outreach a signature feature of his tenure. In just two years on the job, he has spent about 96 hours in private meetings, phone calls, group meals or study sessions with senators and members of the House of Representatives.

That compares with 77 hours for his predecessor, Janet Yellen, over her four years as Fed chair.

SEE ALSO

Harker says Federal Reserve may need to act if coronavirus takes toll on US economy, but not yet

With risks like trade policy uncertainty receding, Mr Powell has signalled he sees no reason to adjust US interest rates unless there is a "material" change to the current outlook.

That's a view he is likely to reiterate when he presents the Fed's monetary policy report on Tuesday to the House Financial Services Committee and on Wednesday to the Senate Banking Committee.

"His message will probably be that, if rate cuts are coming, they would come solely in response to global disruptions associated with the virus," said Robert Perli, an economist at Cornerstone Macro. "He will likely say clearly that the US economy is inherently healthy."

Investors will be watching carefully for any new details on the Fed's plans for its balance sheet and for the short-term funding markets into which it has been pumping liquidity to prevent a repeat of an unexpected spike in the policy rate last fall.

A letter some Democratic US senators sent last week to Mr Powell on the steps the Fed is taking suggests Mr Powell could be in for some pointed questions on the subject.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Taiwan says advises against Hong Kong, Macau travel

Singapore properties affected by the novel coronavirus

Hopes crisis nearly over as rains forecast to douse more Australia wildfires

Coronavirus case confirmed in California, takes US total to 13

Hong Kong housing block evacuated after double coronavirus find

Coronavirus could trim 1 percentage point from China GDP growth: government researcher

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 03:24 PM
Real Estate

HK banks unveil relief measures for mortgage borrowers hit by coronavirus

[HONG KONG]  At least two banks in Hong Kong have introduced relief measures for home mortgage borrowers hurt by the...

Feb 11, 2020 03:19 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan says advises against Hong Kong, Macau travel

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's government on Tuesday raised its travel warning for the new coronavirus, advising people not to...

Feb 11, 2020 03:13 PM
Transport

JTC signs S$500m in deals at Singapore Airshow 2020

JTC Corporation signed S$500 million worth of agreements at the Singapore Airshow 2020 on Tuesday with aerospace...

Feb 11, 2020 03:07 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore properties affected by the novel coronavirus

Here's a list of confirmed cases of the virus at commercial buildings in Singapore.

Feb 11, 2020 03:03 PM
Transport

Daimler slashes its dividend following profit warning

[STUTTGART] Daimler cut its dividend to 0.90 euros (US$0.9818) a share after 2019 earnings more than halved, weighed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly