You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed rate hike, rate cut both 'on the table': Bostic

Sat, Mar 23, 2019 - 12:48 PM

lwx_FED_230319_91.jpg
The Federal Reserve's patient approach to monetary policy is no guarantee that it will leave interest rates where they are for the rest of the year, the president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, Raphael Bostic, said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] The Federal Reserve's patient approach to monetary policy is no guarantee that it will leave interest rates where they are for the rest of the year, the president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, Raphael Bostic, said on Friday.

"Standing pat is definitely an option, but depending on how the economy responds, moving rates up, or moving them down, are both on the table for me," Mr Bostic said at the close of a monetary policy conference at the San Francisco Fed.

The comments were among the first made by a Fed policymaker since the US central bank made an unexpectedly dovish shift on Wednesday. Forecasts released at the end of its two-day policy meeting showed 11 of the Fed's 17 policymakers anticipate no rate increases this year, compared with just two who had that forecast in December.

Chairman Jerome Powell cited low inflation, a slowing global economy and risks like US trade tension with China for the need to remain patient "for some time". He said economic data for now was giving no definite signal for what the Fed's next move should be.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After the Wednesday announcement, financial markets, which had already priced out any chance of a rate hike this year, began pricing in the likelihood of a rate cut next year.

And on Friday, a key part of the US Treasury market inverted for the first time since 2007, with long-term rates falling below short-term ones in what is historically a harbinger of recession.

Mr Bostic, who spent most of his speech extolling the benefits of the Fed's new "ample reserves" approach to monetary policy, took time at the end to deliver a message to markets directly about what he said was an inaccurate reading of the Fed's intention.

The Fed's patience, he said, does not mean it has ruled out any rate rises for the rest of the year, and it does not constrain its options.

"I am open to all possibilities as we aim to support sustained economic expansion, strong labour market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 per cent objective," Mr Bostic said, referring to the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. "Markets should understand that, so I hope I have made my position clear."

Asked about what level of inflation would prompt a rate increase, he said he wasn't focused on an exact point estimate. Inflation could rise a few decimal points above the Fed's 2-per cent target and not be a worry, he said.

But if other economic data, including from the labour market, along with inflation readings "suggest that the economy may be overheating, then I think that I'd be comfortable to move," he said.

In February, Mr Bostic said he expected the Fed would need to raise interest rates once this year, after doing so four times in 2018. He did not say how many rate increases he now thinks are appropriate.

The Fed has become increasingly worried about meeting its 2 per cent inflation target and skeptical that the Trump administration's tax cuts and deregulation will unleash faster economic growth.

So have financial markets.

The spread between yields on three-month Treasury bills and 10-year notes fell below zero for the first time since 2007 after US manufacturing data fell short of estimates.

Earlier on Friday, data out of Germany showed the factory sector there was continuing to contract, another worrying sign for the global economy.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Personal data of 2.3m disaster victims was released by FEMA: report

China factory blast death toll jumps to 64, man rescued after 40 hours

Junta chief croons, ousted PM says "we will win" in Thai election battle

Trump's son-in-law Kushner cooperating with US House probe: source

Muslims return to Christchurch mosque as NZ works to move on

UK's Theresa May hints she might not bring Brexit deal back for third parliament vote next week

Editor's Choice

BT_20190323_SPTELEMED20GBM4_3732276.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Garage

Telemedicine startups confront limits of diagnosis over video

lwx_Challenger_230319_5.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low

BT_20190323_VTSEMB23_3732162.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to supply solar power to YCH's warehouses in Asia

Most Read

1 PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal
2 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?
3 PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal
4 Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans
5 Penny scandal: Brokers lost S$350m; ex-IPCO exec to serve 3 years in prison

Must Read

BT_20190323_BTCOVER23_3732289-1.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Brunch

The Hyflux story so far

BT_20190323_SPTELEMED20GBM4_3732276.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Garage

Telemedicine startups confront limits of diagnosis over video

lwx_Challenger_230319_5.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low

BT_20190323_KRTENDER23_3732490.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Real Estate

Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening