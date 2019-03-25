You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed's Evans says have to be nervous about yield curve, but US economy solid

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 2:01 PM

lwx_dow_250319_46.jpg
In what many see as a bad omen for the US economy, yields on benchark US 10-year treasury notes fell further below three-month rates in Asia on Monday, an inversion that has in the past signaled the risk of economic recession.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Monday it was understandable for markets to be nervous when the yield curve flattened, though he was still confident about US economic growth outlook.

In what many see as a bad omen for the US economy, yields on benchark US 10-year treasury notes fell further below three-month rates in Asia on Monday, an inversion that has in the past signaled the risk of economic recession.

The yield curve inverted on Friday for the first time since mid-2007.

Mr Evans described the inversion as "pretty narrow".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We have to take into account that there's been a secular decline in long-term interest rates," Mr Evans said in comments at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong, days after the Fed signalled an end to its tightening and abandoned plans for further rate hikes in 2019.

"Some of this is structural, having to do with lower trend growth, lower real interest rates," he said. "I think, in that environment, it's probably more natural that yield curves are somewhat flatter than they have been historically."

On the sidelines of the conference, Mr Evans told CNBC in an interview that he could understand why investors were more "watchful, waiting and looking," adding the Fed was doing the same. But, he added, economic fundamentals were "good" and he expected growth to be around two per cent this year.

"Your first reaction is gonna (be) 'wow, this is less than what we had' and I think this is missing the message."

TIME TO PAUSE

On the monetary policy outlook, Mr Evans said it was a good time for the US central bank to pause and adopt a cautious stance, adding he did not expect any interest rate hikes until the second half of next year.

Softening his tone from a few months ago, Mr Evans, who votes on interest rate policy this year, said monetary policy was neither accommodative, nor restrictive at this point.

"I see things impeding inflation a bit, and I want to see inflation get up. So my own path is not to expect a funds rate increase until next year, probably, the second half," Mr Evans said.

In January, he said the Fed could hike interest rates three times in 2019 assuming the US economy remained reasonably strong.

Last week, the US central bank left rates steady in a range of 2.25 per cent to 2.5 per cent. Fresh forecasts showed 11 of 17 Fed policymakers expected no rate change for the rest of the year, up from just two in December.

That unexpectedly dovish signal had financial markets quickly pricing in a rate cut next year.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore's February headline inflation meets expectations at 0.5%

New Zealand PM to make curtailed China trip

US economists less optimistic, see slower growth: survey

National Wages Council seeks public feedback on wage, employment-related issues

Anti-Brexit protesters stage mass rally in London

10-year US yields fall further below 3-month bills

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
3 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up

Must Read

lwx_sgx_250319_25.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Stocks

Markets in Asia post sharp declines on growing global growth concerns; STI down 1.4%

lwx_singapore_250319_42.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's February headline inflation meets expectations at 0.5%

lwx_pennyscandal_250319_1.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins

Mar 25, 2019
Government & Economy

National Wages Council seeks public feedback on wage, employment-related issues

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening