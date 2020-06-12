You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed's Powell pledges focus on return to strong labour market

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 11:04 PM

[SAN FRANCISCO] US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday reiterated his pledge to do what he can to bring the US labour market back to its pre-coronavirus strength.

"While all of us have been affected, the burdens are falling most heavily on those least able to carry them," Mr Powell said of the coronavirus pandemic. "The Federal Reserve remains focused on its goals and on laying the foundation for a return to the strong labour market that we saw at the time of our 2019 Fed Listens conversations.

Mr Powell made the remarks in a report released Friday detailing findings from more than a dozen community outreach events the Fed held across the country over the past year, part of a review of its monetary policy framework.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan aims to launch coronavirus contact tracking app next week

US consumer sentiment jumps most since 2016 on gain in jobs

Britain unveils plans to impose EU border checks in stages

Beijing shuts markets after second day of new Covid-19 cases

Over 4,000 crew-change cases approved for seafarers during Covid-19 period: MPA

Over 4,000 crew-change cases approved for seafarers during Covid-19 period: MPA

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 10:59 PM
Government & Economy

Japan aims to launch coronavirus contact tracking app next week

[TOKYO] Japan aims to launch a smartphone app based on technology from Apple and Alphabet's Google next week to help...

Jun 12, 2020 10:51 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment jumps most since 2016 on gain in jobs

[NEW YORK] US consumer sentiment climbed in early June by the most since 2016 as more states began to reopen their...

Jun 12, 2020 10:46 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC upgrades Sembcorp Industries to 'neutral'

OCBC Credit Research on Friday upgraded the issuer profile of Sembcorp Industries (SCI) to “neutral”, on the back of...

Jun 12, 2020 10:38 PM
Transport

Hertz surges on plan to sell US$1b stock in bankruptcy

[NEW YORK] Hertz Global Holdings is asking a bankruptcy judge to let it take advantage of the quixotic surge in its...

Jun 12, 2020 10:19 PM
Government & Economy

Britain unveils plans to impose EU border checks in stages

[LONDON] Britain will introduce border checks with the European Union (EU) in stages from Jan 1, reversing an...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.