First case of coronavirus confirmed in Netherlands

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 6:49 AM

[THE HAGUE] The first case of coronavirus in the Netherlands was detected on Thursday, in a patient who had travelled to northern Italy, the worst hit area in Europe, the national public health institute announced.

All those who have been in "close contact" with the person involved have been checked out and the patient placed in isolation, said the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

The public health body advised everyone in the country to be careful to avoid more infections.

AFP

