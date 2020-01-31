You are here

First Singaporean confirmed to have Wuhan virus; was on Scoot flight from city

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 8:31 PM

A 47-year-old woman who travelled to Wuhan with her family has been confirmed as the first Singaporean with the Wuhan virus.

She was one of the Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on Thursday and arrived in Singapore on the same day.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said this on Friday as it confirmed three more cases. This takes the total number of infected cases here to 16 as at 2pm.

The woman was asymptomatic when she boarded the Scoot flight, MOH said.

Upon arrival at Changi Airport, she was found to have a fever during a medical screening, and was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She was tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus infection on Jan 31 at 2pm.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

