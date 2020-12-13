You are here

First US shots in Covid-19 vaccine campaign coming Monday, Army general says

Sun, Dec 13, 2020 - 2:58 PM

The first shots in a massive US Covid-19 vaccine campaign will be administered as early as Monday, with Pfizer and partners aiming to start shipments across the hard-hit country on Sunday.
[NEW YORK] The first shots in a massive US Covid-19 vaccine campaign will be administered as early as Monday, with Pfizer and partners aiming to start shipments across the hard-hit country on Sunday, an Army general organising the rollout said.

