You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Five die in fire at clothing factory looted in Chile unrest: firefighters

Mon, Oct 21, 2019 - 6:16 AM

wh_CHILLEUNREST_161019_2x0024.jpg
Five people died on Sunday after a garment factory was set ablaze by looters in the suburbs of Santiago, firefighters said, bringing the death toll in a wave of unrest to seven.
PHOTO: AFP

[SANTIAGO] Five people died on Sunday after a garment factory was set ablaze by looters in the suburbs of Santiago, firefighters said, bringing the death toll in a wave of unrest to seven.

"Unfortunately, five bodies have been found inside the factory" in Renca, Santiago Fire Brigade commander Diego Velasquez told local media.

Two people died when looters torched a supermarket in Santiago in the early hours of Saturday.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Thai central bank head warns of financial system risk from ultra-low rates

Tear gas and water cannon as Hong Kong crowds defy rally ban

Spanish PM under pressure over Catalan protests

Diverse and huge India market a big draw for Singapore startups

Brexit will happen by Oct 31 despite letter to EU: UK

Hundreds of shops trashed as HK police, protesters clash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly