You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, four imported and one in the community

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 3:49 PM

yq-moh-12282020.jpg
Singapore reported five new Covid-19 cases, comprising one in the community and four that are imported, on Dec 28, 2020.
BT PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Dec 28), taking Singapore's total to 58,529.

There were four imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was one new...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China ramps up virus controls to head off winter wave

South Africa mulls alcohol ban revisit as virus cases surge

Courts summoned to rule on climate change

Vietnam PM eyes raising of 2021 GDP growth target to 6.5%

Thailand confirms 144 new coronavirus infections

Malaysia to charge second glove maker over poor worker accommodation

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 04:08 PM
Government & Economy

China ramps up virus controls to head off winter wave

[BEIJING] Temperature checks, queues for tests and inspections at airports - Chinese authorities have stepped up...

Dec 28, 2020 04:04 PM
Government & Economy

South Africa mulls alcohol ban revisit as virus cases surge

[JOHANNESBURG] South Africa is considering reinstating a total ban on liquor sales as the number of Covid-19...

Dec 28, 2020 03:38 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares close at record high on Samsung rally, US stimulus

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday, as Samsung Electronics rallied and US President...

Dec 28, 2020 03:34 PM
Life & Culture

Masked and muted Olympics will still dominate crowded 2021 in sports

[PARIS] The rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will be the centrepiece of a crammed sporting year in 2021 as sports...

Dec 28, 2020 03:28 PM
Life & Culture

"Demon Slayer" becomes Japan's top-grossing movie

[TOKYO] "Demon Slayer", the animated tale of a boy fighting human-eating demons that murdered his family, has...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

Thailand confirms 144 new coronavirus infections

Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to US$10b

Stocks to watch: First Reit, BRC Asia, Hong Lai Huat, Pan Ocean

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for