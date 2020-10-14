You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 3:52 PM

af_sg-covid_141020.jpg
There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,889.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,889.

They included two community cases and none from among workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

There were also three imported cases who...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Malaysia's king postpones meetings due to coronavirus curbs

MOM monitoring shifts in workplace practices due to remote working

More than 20,500 traineeship, attachment opportunities available: Josephine Teo

Negative rates 'not a game of bluff': RBNZ official

Thai protest brought forward over disruption fears

The world needs integration, inclusive growth, and to seize the digital economy: Chan

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 03:57 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop as vaccine trials halt, stimulus hopes fade

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday, with heavy selling in financial and energy stocks, as halted...

Oct 14, 2020 03:51 PM
Consumer

Tata drops ad featuring Hindu-Muslim family after fury in India

[NEW DELHI] A subsidiary of India's Tata Group pulled a jewellery advertisement of a Hindu-Muslim family celebrating...

Oct 14, 2020 03:47 PM
Transport

Virgin Australia union suspends talks, seeking clarity over CEO's future

[SYDNEY] A major employee union said on Wednesday it had suspended bargaining talks with Virgin Australia Holdings,...

Oct 14, 2020 03:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

Mega-refiner buying oil a bright spot for constrained market

[SINGAPORE] A Chinese mega-refiner is snapping up barrels of Middle Eastern crude in a rare bright spot for a market...

Oct 14, 2020 03:30 PM
Real Estate

London's wealthy are paying top dollar for city's mega mansions

[LONDON] Buyers of mansions and penthouse apartments in London are finding bargains hard to come by.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Hot stock: Medtecs gains 7.4% on active trading after earnings boom

Hong Kong: Stocks reopen with gains

Stocks to watch: Medtecs, SPH, Frasers Property, Wilmar, Top Glove, iFast

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for