You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Flight with passengers from virus-infected cruise ship takes off for Australia

Sat, Apr 11, 2020 - 1:37 PM

nz_gregmortimer_110457.jpg
More than 100 Australians and New Zealanders left Uruguay aboard a specially chartered flight after two weeks stranded aboard a virus-infected cruise ship, Montevideo's Carrasco airport said in the early hours of Saturday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MONTEVIDEO] More than 100 Australians and New Zealanders left Uruguay aboard a specially chartered flight after two weeks stranded aboard a virus-infected cruise ship, Montevideo's Carrasco airport said in the early hours of Saturday.

Of 217 people aboard the Greg Mortimer liner, 128 had tested positive for new coronavirus and had been blocked from docking.

An agreement between the Uruguayan and Australian governments was made to create a "sanitary corridor" to take the mostly elderly tourists from Montevideo's port to its international airport where they boarded a flight for Melbourne.

AFP

Government & Economy

Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths

Pandemic hits aid work in sub-Saharan Africa

Covid-19: 699 Singapore citizens, residents evacuated from India

Italy extends lockdown to May in signal to European business

The Philippines bars doctors from going abroad to boost health force

Drowned out by pandemic, a muted victory for Joe Biden

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 11, 2020 01:14 PM
Life & Culture

Australia's Cardinal Pell urges Christians to embrace suffering

[MELBOURNE] Suffering should be embraced and redeemed through service even when a result of a miscarriage of justice...

Apr 11, 2020 12:57 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths

[BANGKOK] Thailand reported on Saturday 45 new coronavirus infections and two more deaths.

Apr 11, 2020 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

Pandemic hits aid work in sub-Saharan Africa

[LIBREVILLE] Desperately needed aid for millions of people across sub-Saharan Africa is under threat as the deadly...

Apr 11, 2020 12:26 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: 699 Singapore citizens, residents evacuated from India

[SINGAPORE] A total of 699 Singapore citizens and residents who are registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs...

Apr 11, 2020 12:17 PM
Government & Economy

Italy extends lockdown to May in signal to European business

[ROME] Italy extended a national lockdown until May 3, rejecting calls by business leaders to allow a gradual...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.