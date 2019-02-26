You are here
Forecast for 2019 headline inflation trimmed as Jan reading eases to 0.4%
MAS, MTI see range of 0.5-1.5%; core inflation expectations unchanged at 1.5-2.5 per cent
Singapore
THE oil price slump has led the Singapore authorities to trim their forecast for headline inflation, after January all-items prices rose by a slower-than-expected 0.4 per cent on the year before - down from 0.5 per cent in December 2018, and falling short of the 0.6 per cent
