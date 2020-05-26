You are here

Forget propping up the bar in the pub for a bit, UK's Gove says

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 4:03 PM

file79shlrz7ar61ei9l4mnp.jpg
Opening up pubs, restaurants and bars after the coronavirus lockdown is difficult and so there will be no standing at the bar in pubs for a long time, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

"It's going to be more difficult with pubs, restaurants and bars in full," Mr Gove told LBC Radio. "What I hope we may be able to see is people being able to have outdoor hospitality, so that you can enjoy a drink in the garden of a pub or eat outdoors in a cafe."

"I think it's going to be very very difficult for us to return to any of us standing at the bar or any of us mingling in a cafe indoors in a way that we have in the past," he said.

REUTERS

