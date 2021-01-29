You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Former China Huarong chairman executed after bribery conviction

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 10:20 PM

AK_lxm_2901.jpg
The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, Lai Xiaomin, was executed on Friday following his conviction on bribery charges by a court in Tianjin, the official People's Daily reported.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, Lai Xiaomin, was executed on Friday following his conviction on bribery charges by a court in Tianjin, the official People's Daily reported.

In one of China's highest-profile corruption cases, Lai was found guilty of receiving or seeking bribes totalling US$278 million from 2008-18, when he was also a senior banking regulator. He was sentenced on Jan 5 by the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin.

He was also convicted on corruption and bigamy charges.

Lai met with his close relatives before the execution was carried out by the Tianjin court on the orders of China's Supreme People's Court, the newspaper said.

Lai's "significant meritorious service" was not enough to earn him a more lenient punishment given the "facts, nature, circumstances and the degree of harm to society" caused by his bribery crimes, the People's Daily said, citing a review by the supreme court.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

President Xi Jinping launched an anti-corruption campaign when he took over leadership of the ruling Communist Party in late 2012 and hundreds of officials have since been prosecuted.

Lai was expelled from the Communist Party in 2018.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Russia to launch 'Sputnik-Light' Covid vaccine in Feb

Parliament to debate Bill on TraceTogether data use on Monday

UN voices alarm about Myanmar after military threats, coup fears

US household spending falls, while stimulus boosts incomes

Hong Kong economy shrank a record 6.1% in 2020

To resume travel, develop system to verify Covid-19 tests, vaccines: PM Lee

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

Russia to launch 'Sputnik-Light' Covid vaccine in Feb

[MOSCOW] Russia will launch the one-dose "Sputnik-Light" version of its coronavirus vaccine in February, the vaccine...

Jan 29, 2021 10:55 PM
Government & Economy

Parliament to debate Bill on TraceTogether data use on Monday

[SINGAPORE] A law to formalise assurances that data from the Covid-19 TraceTogether contact tracing programme can be...

Jan 29, 2021 10:40 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek JV partners Covalent Capital for end-to-end digital infrastructure

MARKETNODE, the joint venture between Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Temasek announced last week, has entered into a...

Jan 29, 2021 10:31 PM
Government & Economy

UN voices alarm about Myanmar after military threats, coup fears

[YANGON] The United Nations and Western governments voiced alarm on Friday over threats by Myanmar's military that...

Jan 29, 2021 10:26 PM
Government & Economy

US household spending falls, while stimulus boosts incomes

[WASHINGTON] US household spending fell for a second-straight time in December and incomes rose with more pandemic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SGX, Temasek JV partners Covalent Capital for end-to-end digital infrastructure

Metro unit acquires 30% stake in UK student accommodation property for £4m

To resume travel, develop system to verify Covid-19 tests, vaccines: PM Lee

Parkway Life Reit divests industrial property in Japan for 2.9b yen

US data centre contribution boosts MIT's Q3 DPU

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for