You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Former NTU staff who visited 3 places in university campus tested positive for Covid-19

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 3:47 PM
UPDATED Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 12:15 AM

ctmoh0909.jpg
There were 75 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,166.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

[SINGAPORE ] The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Wednesday (Sept 9) confirmed that a former employee was on campus while infectious with Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) ...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Indonesia's capital to reimpose restrictions over coronavirus

IMF chief warns global economic crisis 'far from over'

Brexit in crisis: UK's new plan admits breach of international law

TraceTogether tokens to be distributed free to all S'pore residents from Sept 14

Thai protesters plan big march on PM's office next week

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's capital to reimpose restrictions over coronavirus

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, will reinstate wide-scale social restrictions "as soon as possible" because...

Sep 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan makes debut in green bond market with US$1b deal

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase, the biggest US bank by assets, is issuing bonds to finance environmentally-friendly...

Sep 9, 2020 11:59 PM
Energy & Commodities

Second wave of floating storage triggered by ailing oil market

[LONDON] A stalled global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is leading to a fresh build-up of global...

Sep 9, 2020 11:45 PM
Real Estate

Frozen property funds with US$16b aren't rushing to reopen

[LONDON] The UK's biggest property funds for mom-and-pop investors that were locked at the peak of the coronavirus...

Sep 9, 2020 11:28 PM
Transport

German car parts maker Schaeffler cuts 4,400 jobs

[FRANKFURT] German car and industrial supplier Schaeffler said Wednesday that it will cut 4,400 jobs due to the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

Sunningdale Tech issues holding announcement about possible transaction

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.