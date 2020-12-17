Former Swiss president Cotti dies, reportedly from Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
[GENEVA] Former Swiss president Flavio Cotti, who also served as the country's foreign and interior minister, has died at the age of 81 reportedly from coronavirus.
"It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Flavio Cotti," current Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis...
