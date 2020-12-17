You are here

Former Swiss president Cotti dies, reportedly from Covid-19

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 7:01 AM

Former Swiss president Flavio Cotti, who also served as the country's foreign and interior minister, has died at the age of 81 reportedly from coronavirus.
[GENEVA] Former Swiss president Flavio Cotti, who also served as the country's foreign and interior minister, has died at the age of 81 reportedly from coronavirus.

"It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Flavio Cotti," current Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis...

