Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang conscious and recovering in ICU after fall at home

ALJUNIED MP Low Thia Khiang, 63, former secretary-general of the Workers' Party (WP), is currently in the intensive care unit of a hospital, after suffering a head injury from a fall at home on April 30.

The party said in a media statement today, that he is conscious and is currently being monitored.

"He is being monitored in the intensive care unit. Mr Low is conscious. Mr Low's family has requested for privacy so he can focus on his recuperation."

In Mr Low's absence from work, the other Aljunied GRC MPs will cover his constituency duties, assisted by former Non-Constituency MP Gerald Giam.

THE STRAITS TIMES