You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang conscious and recovering in ICU after fall at home

Sun, May 03, 2020 - 3:01 PM

ALJUNIED MP Low Thia Khiang, 63, former secretary-general of the Workers' Party (WP), is currently in the intensive care unit of a hospital, after suffering a head injury from a fall at home on April 30.

The party said in a media statement today, that he is conscious and is currently being monitored.

"He is being monitored in the intensive care unit. Mr Low is conscious. Mr Low's family has requested for privacy so he can focus on his recuperation."

In Mr Low's absence from work, the other Aljunied GRC MPs will cover his constituency duties, assisted by former Non-Constituency MP Gerald Giam.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Companies should prepare for reopening; priority given to sectors vital to global supply chains: Chan Chun Sing

Japan starts special approval process for remdesivir, NHK Says

Small coronavirus outbreak at Australian meat factory as cases keep dropping

India to step up battle for 2032 Olympics after pandemic: sports chief

Tighter circuit breaker measures extended by a week; barbers, home-based businesses can re-open on May 12

Australia’s largest state mulls major property tax reform

BREAKING NEWS

May 3, 2020 01:35 PM
Government & Economy

Companies should prepare for reopening; priority given to sectors vital to global supply chains: Chan Chun Sing

PRIORITY will be given to some businesses in sectors vital to global supply chains, including biopharma,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.