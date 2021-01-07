You are here

Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 1:28 PM

Several others were arrested on charges related to carrying unlicensed or prohibited firearms.
[WASHINGTON] Four people died on the US Capitol grounds on Wednesday and 52 people have been arrested, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee said on Wednesday evening, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an unprecedented effort to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

In a late-night news conference, Mr Contee said that 47 of the 52 arrests to date were related to violations of Mayor Muriel Bowser's 6pm curfew, with 26 of those involving people arrested on US Capitol grounds.

Several others were arrested on charges related to carrying unlicensed or prohibited firearms.

In addition, Mr Contee said, two pipe bombs were recovered from the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees, as well as a cooler from a vehicle on US Capitol grounds that contained Molotov cocktails.

Three other people died on Wednesday because of medical emergencies, he added.

