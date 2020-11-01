You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Sun, Nov 01, 2020 - 3:25 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,019.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

No cases in the community or from within dorms were announced on Sunday...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China starts once-a-decade census of world's largest population

Indonesia eyes increased US investment, trade after preference extension

Netherlands puts KLM bailout on hold after pilots reject wage freeze

Australia sees zero local Covid cases for first time since June

Fed in holding pattern amid tense US election

Trump, Biden hit key states on final weekend before vote

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 1, 2020 03:20 PM
Real Estate

How a century of real estate tax breaks enriched Donald Trump

[NEW YORK] Twenty-five years before he was elected president, Donald Trump went to Capitol Hill to complain that...

Nov 1, 2020 03:08 PM
Government & Economy

China starts once-a-decade census of world's largest population

[SHANGHAI] Millions of census-takers began knocking on doors across China on Sunday for a once-a-decade head count...

Nov 1, 2020 02:50 PM
Transport

Netherlands puts KLM bailout on hold after pilots reject wage freeze

[THE HAGUE] The Dutch government on Saturday put on hold its plan to bail out KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM,...

Nov 1, 2020 02:40 PM
Banking & Finance

India's ICICI Bank posts record profit on expected dip in bad loans

[MUMBAI] ICICI Bank posted a record quarterly profit as it set aside a lower amount of funds for potential bad loans...

Nov 1, 2020 02:23 PM
Technology

Huawei plans to build chip plant without US technology: FT

[SHANGHAI] Huawei Technologies plans to build a chip plant in Shanghai without using American technology, as China's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

With Robinsons closing, what lies ahead for its peers?

Fears of transition 'chaos' if Biden defeats Trump

ExxonMobil to hold review before confirming Singapore job cuts

Free speech has limits, Canada's Trudeau says

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for