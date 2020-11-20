You are here

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for the 10th day

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 4:09 PM

There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (Nov 20), all of which were imported.
The imported cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from worker...

