You are here

Home > Government & Economy

France regaining control over coronavirus but caution still needed: minister

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 6:27 PM

AK_pt_1711.jpg
France's health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the country was regaining control over the coronavirus but was not ready to ease the second national lockdown imposed to rein in the disease.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[PARIS] France's health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the country was regaining control over the coronavirus but was not ready to ease the second national lockdown imposed to rein in the disease.

After curfew measures applied in major French cities in mid-October failed to...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thai police fire water cannon at parliament protest

UK's Johnson says Scottish devolution a 'disaster'

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

S Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new Covid-19 crisis

Fugitive businessman Jho Low says 1MDB millions taken by him were 'loans'

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 17, 2020 06:18 PM
Stocks

STI leads region with 1.1% rise on back of vaccine optimism

THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued its ascent on Tuesday, following on the heels of Wall Street, where the S...

Nov 17, 2020 06:12 PM
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance applies for extension of moratoria

OFFSHORE marine services firm Pacific Radiance applied on Monday for an extension of moratoria for itself and its...

Nov 17, 2020 05:38 PM
Technology

Apple supplier CN Innovations mulls US$1b unit sale

[HONG KONG] CN Innovations Group, a supplier to Apple Inc, is weighing a sale of its cover glass business that...

Nov 17, 2020 05:34 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.49...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

It's a good time to be 'the other' Alibaba

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Stocks to watch: SIA, Cortina, Blumont, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, Top Glove

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for