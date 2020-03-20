France reports 108 new coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: official

The coronavirus epidemic has killed 108 more people in France over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the outbreak in the country to 372, the top French health official said on Thursday.

[PARIS] The coronavirus epidemic has killed 108 more people in France over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the outbreak in the country to 372, the top French health official said on Thursday.

"The number of infections is doubling every four days," Jerome Salomon told reporters, adding that the virus was spreading in France "rapidly and intensely".

He said that 10,995 cases of coronavirus infection had now been recorded in France, while warning this did not account for all infections as non-serious cases were not tested, with these patients advised simply to stay at home.

France has since Tuesday been in lockdown, with only essential trips outside the house permitted, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus infections.

"If everyone reduces their contacts, we are going to have far fewer people infected, it is as mathematical as that," he said.

"You need to stay at home to avoid other deaths and other serious cases," he added.

The country had the day earlier reported 89 new deaths across France over the previous 24 hours.

