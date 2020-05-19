You are here

Home > Government & Economy

France reports fewer new coronavirus deaths, uptick in cases

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 1:39 PM

nz_france_190596.jpg
France reported a small dip in the daily tally of new coronavirus deaths on Monday, though it also saw a slight uptick in confirmed cases, a week after authorities started easing lockdown restrictions.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] France reported a small dip in the daily tally of new coronavirus deaths on Monday, though it also saw a slight uptick in confirmed cases, a week after authorities started easing lockdown restrictions.

France's death toll is the fourth highest worldwide, after the US, Britain and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Surbana Jurong clarifies involvement in setting up Singapore Expo care facility

Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'

Powell, Mnuchin to face Senate grilling on US coronavirus response

Trump to tap new company to make Covid-19 drugs in US

Singapore expats flouting virus rules spark alcohol clampdown

India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 01:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel associate Bharti Airtel sees shares rise 10%; data demand, tariff hikes help

[BENGALURU] Shares of Bharti Airtel surged 10 per cent to a record high on Tuesday, as customers upgraded their data...

May 19, 2020 01:33 PM
Government & Economy

Surbana Jurong clarifies involvement in setting up Singapore Expo care facility

SURBANA Jurong on Tuesday clarified that its involvement in converting the Singapore Expo venue into a community...

May 19, 2020 01:32 PM
Government & Economy

Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'

[BEIJING] A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the coronavirus...

May 19, 2020 01:27 PM
Transport

Americans still don't trust self-driving cars: poll

[NEW YORK] Nearly half of Americans say they would not get in a self-driving taxi, according to a poll commissioned...

May 19, 2020 01:15 PM
Government & Economy

Powell, Mnuchin to face Senate grilling on US coronavirus response

[WASHINGTON] The US government's handling of its massive economic response to the coronavirus pandemic will come...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.