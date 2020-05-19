France reports fewer new coronavirus deaths, uptick in cases

Get our introductory offer at only
[PARIS] France reported a small dip in the daily tally of new coronavirus deaths on Monday, though it also saw a slight uptick in confirmed cases, a week after authorities started easing lockdown restrictions.
France's death toll is the fourth highest worldwide, after the US, Britain and...
