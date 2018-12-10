You are here

Home > Government & Economy

France says protests no excuse to curb climate battle

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 9:48 PM

doc734v77ynqrc14zmpcp3y_doc734vh7xzefrscs5fozz.jpg
France said Monday at the UN climate talks it fears certain countries will exploit the "yellow vest" protests to curb their ambitions in the fight against global warming.
Bloomberg

[KATOWICE, Poland] France said Monday at the UN climate talks it fears certain countries will exploit the "yellow vest" protests to curb their ambitions in the fight against global warming.

The "yellow vests", clad in the luminous safety jackets carried by law in all French cars, began slowing or blocking traffic on roads around France last month in protest against anti-pollution fuel tax hikes.

The demonstrations have snowballed, leading to calls to topple French President Emmanuel Macron, accused of favouring the rich.

"It would be dangerous to blame the environment for this entire crisis. It's a broader political, economic and social problem," said Brune Poirson, French secretary of state for ecological transition.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She spoke to reporters on the margins of the UN climate talks in Katowice, Poland, adding that she was notably there "to help countries decode" the situation in France.

"The 'yellow vest' movement is much broader and goes way beyond the single issue of ecological transition, so I believe one should not conflate things," Ms Poirson said.

"The risk is that other countries... will use what happened in France and reduce it to a question of ecological transition and a poorly received carbon tax in order to also curb their ambitions regarding the climate."

Conceding the need to figure out a way to transition to clean energy "in the fairest way possible", Ms Poirson said "the end goal remains the same, namely to get over our oil dependence and speed up the ecological transition".

Officials from nearly 200 countries are meeting in Katowice until the end of the week to try to flesh out the promises agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The Paris deal saw nations agree to limit global temperature rises to below 2 Deg Celsius and under 1.5 Deg C if possible.

The UN's expert climate panel in October warned that fossil fuel emissions must be halved by 2030 to have any hope of reaching the 1.5C goal by the end of the century.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday cited the French protests as proof that he was right to reject the Paris agreement on fighting climate change.

"Maybe it's time to end the ridiculous and extremely expensive Paris Agreement and return money back to the people in the form of lower taxes?" Mr Trump tweeted.

Polish President Andrzej Duda for his part said: "We can't enforce climate policies that go against the will of the people."

AFP

Government & Economy

India central bank chief quits amid spat with government

May to withdraw parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal - BBC

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

'Yellow vest' protests dent French economic growth

Bruised euro-zone economy stumbles on after its 2018 beating

UK can unilaterally stop Brexit - EU court

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
5 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China

Must Read

doc734uvyft8lw4qg8bbj8_doc734t4l64dc81kxgzk9ee.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Government & Economy

May to withdraw parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal - BBC

file72eog1w1oo41h8wsu1fg.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file734urs675q0og35nn3p.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Government & Economy

India central bank chief quits amid spat with government

Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel boosts Dash mobile wallet app with international payments backed by Visa, Apple Pay

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening