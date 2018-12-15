You are here

Home > Government & Economy

France set for more 'yellow vest' protests despite Macron concessions

Sat, Dec 15, 2018 - 11:13 AM

nz-yellow-151118.jpg
Thousands of France's "yellow vest" demonstrators were expected to take to the streets again on Saturday, a month after the start of their protest movement which has plunged President Emmanuel Macron's government into its biggest crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Thousands of France's "yellow vest" demonstrators were expected to take to the streets again on Saturday, a month after the start of their protest movement which has plunged President Emmanuel Macron's government into its biggest crisis.

The number of protesters who turn out could determine the fate of the movement, five days after Mr Macron announced a series of tax and wage concessions in a bid to end the unrest.

The last three Saturdays have been marked by violent demonstrations, with barricades being set on fire on the Champs-Elysees.

Until now, however, the nation-wide grassroots movement has been backed by a majority of French people, but two polls published on Tuesday - in the wake of Mr Macron's concessions - found the country was now split broadly 50-50 on whether protests should continue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Demonstrations started on Nov 17 in opposition to hikes in fuel taxes, but have since snowballed into a broader opposition to Macron's pro-business agenda and style of government.

Images of road blocks, massive traffic jams and mobs rioting on the streets of Paris have dented France's image, as well as Macron's hopes of forcing through more business-friendly reforms.

Many of the movement's figureheads, along with leaders of the far-left Unbowed France party, have urged protesters to turn out, particularly in Paris, to pressure the government into making further concessions.

NEED FOR CALM 

Others have suggested that the mostly small town and rural protesters should show resolve by rallying in the regions rather than heading for the capital where large numbers of security forces are being deployed in the expectation of violence fomented by many far-right and far-left agitators.

France "needs calm, order and to go back to its normal functioning," Mr Macron said Friday. But he refrained from directly calling for protesters to stay at home.

Speaking in the wake of a terrorist attack Tuesday in the eastern city of Strasbourg, which left four dead and 12 wounded, Interior minister Christophe Castaner criticised "yellow vests" who clashed with police in southern France Thursday night at a time when hundreds of security forces were involved in tracking the fugitive killer who was later shot dead.

"I find it inadmissable that today we are applauding our police and then tomorrow some people think it's ok to go and throw stones at them," Mr Castaner said Friday morning, referring to how people in Strasbourg clapped to thank the police after news of the suspect's death.

In a bid to end the protests, Mr Macron has cancelled the planned fuel tax hikes and offered a rise in the minimum wage, tax relief for pensioners and tax-free overtime for workers in 2019.

The total package has been estimated by economists to cost up to 15 billion euros (S$23 billion), which is expected to be financed mostly by government borrowing.

But some protesters think they should capitalise on the concessions.

"What Macron did on Monday, was a call to carry on because he has started to give ground, which is unusual for him," a senior figure in the "yellow vest" movement, Eric Drouet, said in a video posted on Facebook.

Around 8,000 police will be on duty in Paris on Saturday, the same number as last weekend, backed up by 14 armoured vehicles, water cannon and horses.

Around 90,000 security forces were mobilised last Saturday across France and 2,000 people detained, around half of them in Paris.

Six people have died in the protests - most as a result of traffic-related accidents - and hundreds have been injured.

AFP

Government & Economy

China to halt added tariffs on US-made cars in easing of trade tensions

Obamacare thrown out by judge, raising insurance uncertainty

The cost of Trump's tariffs on technology? US$1b a month

US sets new March 2 date for China tariff increases amid talks

China’s economy slows sharply, in challenge for Xi

Trump names budget director Mulvaney as acting White House chief of staff

Editor's Choice

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
2 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
3 SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge
4 US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year
5 Former OCBC dealer on trial for unauthorised trades which caused losses to bank

Must Read

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_KRKEONG_3644590.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening