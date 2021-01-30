You are here

France tries to avoid lockdown with tighter border controls

Sat, Jan 30, 2021 - 11:25 AM

France will seal its borders for travellers coming from outside the European Union and close large shopping centres as part of a fresh set of measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 and avoid a more draconian shutting down of the economy.
[PARIS] France will seal its borders for travellers coming from outside the European Union and close large shopping centres as part of a fresh set of measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 and avoid a more draconian shutting down of the economy.

The country is doing...

