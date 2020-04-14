You are here

Home > Government & Economy

France's extended lockdown pushes economy into deeper recession

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 4:26 PM

[PARIS] The French government was forced to revise its economic and financial forecasts for the second time in less than a week after President Emmanuel Macron extended the lockdown to combat the coronavirus.

France will base an emergency budget on economic output contracting 8 per cent this year, instead of 6 per cent as it had planned last week.

Extra spending to support companies and workers through the confinement will increase the budget deficit, and the situation could get worse still as there are uncertainties about the health crisis in Asia, the economy in the US and how the virus could spread in Africa, according to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

"We have to be very cautious about these estimations," he said on BFMTV.

France's actions are weighing heavy on public finances as the state is covering the majority of the incomes of furloughed workers, delaying or even canceling tax collection, and guaranteeing loans to avoid bankruptcies.

SEE ALSO

Air Arabia to seek state aid and delay launch of low-cost carrier

Mr Le Maire said the state expects to spend around 24 billion euros on partial unemployment benefits, and the total emergency spending could be more than 100 billion euros budgeted if necessary.

Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin said on France Info radio that the deficit will reach 9 per cent of GDP, and public debt 115 per cent. Last week, the government expected 7.6 per cent and 112 per cent.

"We have chosen to take on debt save our economy: more debt for fewer bankruptcies," Mr Le Maire said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Singapore Chinese Chamber donates 500,000 surgical masks for distribution

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

S$8m fund launched to protect jobs, help local media freelancers amid Covid-19 outbreak

Philippines relaxes ban on nurses leaving for jobs overseas

Bank of Japan considering steps to ease corporate funding strains in April: sources

Asean has to mount united response to Covid-19, should not lose sight of longer-term goals: PM Lee

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 07:33 PM
Consumer

Zaobao.sg launches rewards programme for readers

ZAOBAO.SG is launching a rewards programme in which readers earn points for reading and sharing news and...

Apr 14, 2020 07:16 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore Chinese Chamber donates 500,000 surgical masks for distribution

THE Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) will donate 500,000 disposable surgical masks to...

Apr 14, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong's financial statements given disclaimer of opinion

MAINBOARD-LISTED Nam Cheong Limited's financial statements have been given a disclaimer of opinion by its...

Apr 14, 2020 06:48 PM
Companies & Markets

EDB chief to step down as ST Engineering independent non-executive director

ECONOMIC Development Board (EDB) chairman Beh Swan Gin will be stepping down as ST Engineering's independent non-...

Apr 14, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.