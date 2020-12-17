France's Macron has tested positive for Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[PARIS] French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday, although it was not clear at this stage where he had contracted the virus.
“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today,” his office said in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes