France's Macron has tested positive for Covid-19

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:51 PM
UPDATED Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 6:13 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.
[PARIS] French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday, although it was not clear at this stage where he had contracted the virus.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today,” his office said in...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for