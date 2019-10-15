France's Macron warns Trump of need 'to prevent re-emergence' of IS

French President Emmanuel Macron made clear to Donald Trump "the absolute necessity to prevent a re-emergence" of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, after the US pulled its troops out of northern Syria

Mr Macron warned, in a telephone call, that the troop pullout and Turkey's subsequent offensive against Kurds in the region increased the threat of an IS resurgence, the presidential palace said.

The French leader also held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi counterpart President Barham Saleh, the presidency said.

