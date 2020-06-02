You are here

French economy will contract 11% in 2020, more hard days ahead: minister

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 3:39 PM

France imposed one of the Europe's strictest lockdowns in mid-March and only began removing restrictions on May 11. Cafes, bars and restaurants were only allowed to reopen for regular business on Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[PARIS] The French economy is set to contract 11 per cent this year due to the coronavirus crisis and more hard days lie ahead until things bounce back next year, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

