French finance minister cuts 2019 growth forecast to 1.4%

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 6:40 AM

The French economy should grow about 1.4 per cent this year, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday, revising down the forecast of 1.7 per cent growth in this year's budget.
Mr Le Maire told the Senate's law and economic affairs commissions that the yellow vest anti-government unrest had in the short-term trimmed 0.2 percentage points off growth in 2018 and 2019.

"Growth should be about 1.4 per cent in 2019, a number that I will confirm when the stability programme is presented," Mr Le Maire told senators in a hearing on the impact of the protests.

The government usually updates its growth estimate in April when it sends its annual stability programme to the European Commission. 

