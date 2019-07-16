You are here

French minister resigns in luxury dinners scandal

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 10:35 PM

Environment Minister Francois de Rugy has been under unrelenting pressure for a week after the Mediapart website accused him of hosting friends to opulent meals, complete with lobster and vintage wines, while he was speaker of parliament.
[PARIS] A senior French cabinet minister resigned Tuesday after reports accused him of extravagant spending, including on luxury dinners, but lashed out at what he termed a "media lynching."

"The attacks and media lynching targeting my family force me to take the necessary step back," said Mr de Rugy, who also held the post of minister of state which made him the number two in government after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

"The effort required to defend my name means that I am not able to serenely and efficiently carry out my mission. I presented my resignation to the prime minister this morning," he added.

Mr Rugy lashed out at Mediapart, which has repeatedly published stories that have rattled the French elite since it was established in 2008.

He said he had filed a legal complaint against the left-wing publication for "defamation", accusing it of a desire "to harm, smear and destroy."

President Emmanuel Macron, in his first reaction to the revelations, said Monday he had asked Mr Philippe for "full clarity" as he took decisions not "based on revelations but facts".

Mr Macron, who is keen to promote his green credentials, has struggled to find a long-term occupant for the environment ministry.

Mr De Rugy last year succeeded Mr Macron's first appointment to the job, Nicolas Hulot, a celebrity environmentalist who quit after saying that his Cabinet colleagues were doing too little to tackle climate change.

Jul 16, 2019
SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

Jul 16, 2019
Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

Jul 16, 2019
Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Jul 16, 2019
Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents

Jul 16, 2019
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 16, 2019
Singapore Auditor-General flags lapses in procurement, contracts, IT controls in public sector

Jul 16, 2019
New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities

