From Nov 17, travellers to Singapore from high-risk countries must take pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 6:50 PM

All travellers from higher-risk countries will be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test at least 72 hours before departing for Singapore.
[SINGAPORE] All travellers from higher-risk countries will be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test at least 72 hours before departing for Singapore.

The Health Ministry (MOH) on Tuesday (Nov 10) said these travellers will still be required to serve a 14-day...

